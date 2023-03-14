 Skip navigation
Chiefs snag Charles Omenihu from 49ers

  
Published March 14, 2023 05:54 PM
nbc_pft_chiefstaylor_230314
March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

With defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in and defensive end Nick Bosa due to get paid, the 49ers couldn’t keep everyone on their defensive line.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu has agreed to terms with the Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. According to the report, it’s a two-year deal with a maximum value of $20 million. Which means, of course, that the base value is less than that -- and the difference will come in the form of incentives and/or escalators.

Omenihu had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games last year, with three starts.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2019. During the 2021 season, he was traded to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick.

For the Chiefs, the move helps offset the release of veteran pass rusher Frank Clark.