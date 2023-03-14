Chiefs snag Charles Omenihu from 49ers

With defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in and defensive end Nick Bosa due to get paid, the 49ers couldn’t keep everyone on their defensive line.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu has agreed to terms with the Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. According to the report, it’s a two-year deal with a maximum value of $20 million. Which means, of course, that the base value is less than that -- and the difference will come in the form of incentives and/or escalators.

Omenihu had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games last year, with three starts.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2019. During the 2021 season, he was traded to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick.

For the Chiefs, the move helps offset the release of veteran pass rusher Frank Clark.