Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs ST coach Dave Toub: I’m going to miss Chris Lammons, he did a lot for us

  
Published January 27, 2023 07:08 AM
nbc_pft_kcoffensevscin_230126
January 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Chiefs’ offense has evolved since falling to the Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship.

Cornerback Chris Lammons was a key part of the Chiefs’ special teams unit for the last two seasons, but he won’t be able to help them against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Chiefs waived Lammons early this week as they opened up a roster spot that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or tight end Jody Fortson could use if they’re activated from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub indicated that General Manager Brett Veach expected to re-sign Lammons to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, but the Bengals kiboshed that idea by claiming Lammons themselves.

Lammons won’t officially be added to the roster in Cincinnati until after the Super Bowl, so the Chiefs won’t have to play against him this weekend. Toub made it clear that the Chiefs will be missing him in the kicking game, however.

“It happens,” Toub said, via John Dillon of USAToday.com. “Veach had a plan. He had a plan. He always has a plan, he’s a smart guy. Just didn’t work out, I guess, unfortunately for Lammons because now he’s not going to be able to play. So, it’s just the way it goes. Obviously, he was a good player for us. And for three years, did a lot for us and I want to thank him for that. I’m going to miss him, no question. But the future is still good for him.”

Lammons played 322 special teams snaps in the regular season and he played 23 snaps in last Saturday’s win over the Jaguars. He had eight tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.