Chiefs start second half with a touchdown drive, cut Eagles’ lead to 24-21
Published February 12, 2023 03:58 PM
nbc_pft_superbowlpicks_230210
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite appearing to aggravate his ankle injury late in the first half, Patrick Mahomes looked no worse for wear to start the second half.
Mahomes led a 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the third quarter, and the Eagles’ lead was cut to 24-21.
Mahomes wasn’t struggling to drop back on his sprained ankle, and he even made some nifty moves and refused to slide on a 14-yard run.
The Chiefs’ offense, which had struggled in the first half, also got a 14-yard run by Jerick McKinnon on third-and-1 for their first third-down conversion of the game.
Both star quarterbacks are playing well, and it looks like we’re in for a great second half in Super Bowl LVII.