Chiefs stretch lead to 24-3 before halftime

The Chiefs are well on their way to wrapping up the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a touchdown taken off the board after a holding call in the second quarter, but he came back and ran for an 11-yard score one play later to put the Chiefs up 21-3 in Las Vegas. Toney’s nullified touchdown came after some razzle dazzle by the Chiefs.

The team ran around in a circle while huddling and then had running back Jerick McKinnon take a direct snap and pitch the ball to Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes then threw across the field to Toney, who broke a tackle on his way into the end zone. Center Creed Humphrey was penalized, however, and Toney scored on a more conventional running play.

A win on Saturday makes the Chiefs the top seed, but Friday’s vote by owners means that they not be hosting the AFC title game if they advance that far. The results of games involving the Bills and Bengals will determine if that’s the case.

Toney’s touchdown capped a 98-yard drive by the Chiefs. They took over the ball after a Jarrett Stidham incompletion on fourth down and looked set to punt after just three plays, but defensive end Maxx Crosby was flagged for roughing the passer to give the Chiefs new life.

The Raiders helped the Chiefs out again on their final possession of the half. Dylan Parham wiped out a big play to Davante Adams with an illegal hands to the face penalty and Stidham lost a fumble on a Mike Danna sack a few plays later. Harrison Butker kicked a field goal at the whistle and the Chiefs are up 24-3 with 30 minutes to play.