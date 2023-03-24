 Skip navigation
Chiefs to re-sign Blake Bell

  
Published March 24, 2023 07:43 AM
March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

The Chiefs are bringing back one of their key offensive contributors.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kansas City is re-signing tight end Blake Bell to a one-year deal.

Bell missed most of the season after undergoing hip surgery. He was activated off injured reserve in December and appeared in three regular-season games, starting one. He was on the field for 32 offensive snaps, catching two passes for 20 yards with a TD.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Bell has appeared in 100 games with 27 starts for the 49ers, Vikings, Jaguars, Cowboys, and Chiefs. His first season with Kansas City was in 2019 and he returned to the club after spending the 2020 season with Dallas.

Bell has 60 career receptions for 641 yards with one TD.