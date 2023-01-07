 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Chiefs up 14-3 after Jarrett Stidham interception

  
Published January 7, 2023 12:11 PM
nbc_csu_chiefsatraiders_230105
January 5, 2023 11:56 AM
The Chiefs have a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win against the Raiders if Bills-Bengals is declared a no contest. Chris Simms and Mike Florio have Kansas City getting the job done on the road in Las Vegas but in a tight affair.

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham committed the first turnover of Saturday’s game and the Chiefs turned it into their second touchdown.

Safety Juan Thornhill picked off a Stidham deep shot to give the ball to Kansas City on the Raiders’ side of midfield. A pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster and a run by Kadarius Toney took the ball to the two-yard line before the end of the first quarter.

Running back Ronald Jones took the ball the rest of the way on the first play of the second quarter and the Chiefs now lead 14-3.

Stidham is 4-of-6 for 39 yards and Mahomes is 6-of-9 for 117 yards and a touchdown. That includes a 67-yarder to Justin Watson on the second play of the game that gave Mahomes the franchise record for single-season passing yards.