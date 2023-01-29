Chiefs up 3-0, L’Jarius Sneed to locker room

The Chiefs lost a key member of their secondary early in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed stayed down after making a tackle on running back Joe Mixon on the opening drive of the game and eventually was helped to the sideline medical tent. It appeared Sneed suffered a head injury as his head was down and Mixon’s knee made contact with it during the tackle.

Sneed went to the locker room a short time later, but the Chiefs were able to stop the Bengals with a Frank Clark sack on third down. CBS reported he is being evaluated for a head injury.

With Sneed out, the Chiefs are down to rookies Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams as their top three corners.

The Chiefs took over at their own 36-yard-line and Patrick Mahomes hit Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce for first downs that moved the Chiefs into Bengals territory. A deep shot to Kadarius Toney in the end zone on third down was ruled incomplete, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid challenged that ruling.

The call was upheld after a review and the Chiefs settled for a Harrison Butker field goal that put them up 3-0 with just under nine minutes to play in the first quarter.