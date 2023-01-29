 Skip navigation
Chiefs up 6-0 after holding penalty wipes out TD

  
Published January 29, 2023 02:18 PM
nbc_pft_afcchampionship_230127
January 27, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline what’s on the line in the AFC Championship beyond a ticket to the Super Bowl, particularly as it pertains to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes’ reputations.

The Chiefs have made two trips into Bengals territory, but they haven’t been able to put a touchdown on the board.

It looked like running back Isiah Pacheco got into the end zone late in the first quarter, but a holding penalty on right tackle Andrew Wylie wiped it off the board. The Chiefs weren’t able to find their way back into the end zone and Harrison Butker came in to kick his second field goal of the game on the first play of the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes is 9-of-12 for 104 yards and has not had any issues with his injured ankle.

Another ankle injury will be an issue for the Chiefs offense, however. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable to return after hurting his on the second possession.

The Bengals remain within a touchdown of the Chiefs, but they’re going to need to sort out some protection issues to keep things from getting worse. Joe Burrow has been sacked three times on two possessions and an inability to corral the likes of Frank Clark and Chris Jones will make it very difficult for the Bengals to return to the Super Bowl.