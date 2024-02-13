Chiefs will hold victory parade in Kansas City Wednesday

The Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win in Las Vegas on Sunday night and they’ll do so again at home on Wednesday.

Preparations to set up a parade route through Kansas City are underway for the city’s third Super Bowl parade in the last five years. The team will follow a two-mile route through the city before arriving at Union Station for speeches and the parade is set to get underway at 11 a.m.

The parade is set for Valentine’s Day, but there would be a close eye on whether one half of one couple will be there even if it weren’t a day set aside for sweethearts. There’s been no word on whether Taylor Swift will be joining tight end Travis Kelce for the festivities, but multiple outlets note that she has a concert in Australia on Friday so the time difference and flight time would make for a tight turnaround.

Whether she’s there or not, Kansas City will be celebrating another title in what’s becoming a regular addition to the municipal calendar.