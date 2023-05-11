 Skip navigation
Chiefs will host Eagles on Monday night in Week 11

  
Published May 11, 2023 12:14 PM
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The NFL won’t unveil the full schedule for the 2023 season until Thursday night, but details about some of the biggest games on this year’s schedule continue to trickle out ahead of that announcement.

One of the latest is the date of the rematch between the two teams that squared off in Super Bowl LVII. The NFL announced that the Chiefs will host the Eagles on Monday, November 20 in Week 11.

The Chiefs erased a 10-point halftime deficit in the second half of the Super Bowl in February and beat the Eagles 38-35 for their second championship in the last four years.

Several other games involving the two teams have already been announced. The Chiefs will open the season at home against the Lions before facing the Dolphins in Germany in Week Nine, hosting the Raiders on Christmas Day in Week 16 and welcoming the Bengals in Week 17. Reports also indicate that they will visit the Jets for Sunday Night Football in Week Four.

The Eagles will also be in action against a divisional rival on Christmas as they will host the Eagles. The NFL has also announced that they will have a rematch with their NFC Championship Game foes when they host the 49ers in Week 13.