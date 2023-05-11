 Skip navigation
Chiefs will host Raiders on Christmas

  
Published May 11, 2023 03:57 AM

The Chiefs will be home for Christmas this year.

The NFL announced that the Raiders will be making their annual visit to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, December 25 this year. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon.

Christmas will feature three games this season and we learned on Wednesday that the Eagles will be hosting the Giants in the afternoon game. The nightcap, which will be on ESPN, has yet to be revealed.

Wednesday also brought word that the Chiefs will be home on New Year’s Eve to face the Bengals and that they will be in Germany to face the Dolphins in Week Nine. The Chiefs will be the designated home team in Frankfurt and they’ll also be hosting the season opener after winning Super Bowl LVII, so four of the team’s home dates have already been revealed.