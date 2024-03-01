Chop Robinson runs the 40 in 4.48 seconds

On Wednesday, Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson predicted that he’d generate a fast time in the 40-yard dash. On Thursday, he delivered.

Via ESPN.com, Robinson covered the distance in 4.48 seconds.

Not bad for a guy who weighed in at 254 pounds.

He was the fastest of the edge rushers on Thursday night, in the first round of on-field workouts at the 2024 Scouting Combine.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Robinson’s 1.54-second split at 10 yards is tied for fourthamong edge defenders weighing at least 250 pounds since 2003.