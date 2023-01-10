 Skip navigation
Chris Ballard: I failed, the criticism is warranted

  
Published January 10, 2023 06:02 AM
January 9, 2023 03:02 PM
Matt Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the most disappointing team of the 2022 NFL season and who might fill the Denver Broncos head coaching vacancy.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after a disappointing start to the regular season, but they held onto General Manager Chris Ballard and team owner Jim Irsay has said that the team will not be parting ways with him this offseason either.

Irsay’s decision has drawn some negative reactions from those who feel Ballard’s work has had a lot to do with the team falling short of its goals in recent years. Ballard met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since the end of the 2022 season and opened by saying that he’s “failed” and that his critic are justified in their opinion of his work.

Ballard also said that he believes there’s an opportunity to learn from what’s happened and do a better job in the future.

“I know there’s doubt ,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “The criticism, it’s warranted . . . But we live in a world where failure is not allowed. And we’re doing it on the biggest stage. Everybody wants your head. But if you’re able to go through it and learn from it, you can reach your greatest heights.”

Ballard said he will lead the search process for a new head coach, but that Irsay will make the final call on who is hired. That’s what happened with interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who Ballard confirmed will be a candidate for the permanent position. He would not do the same with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Colts have made several other interview requests since the end of the regular season.