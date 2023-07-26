Chris Ballard on Jonathan Taylor contract: RB market is what it is

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said in June that he’s had some extension talks with the team, but suggested they weren’t going how he wanted them to go by adding that he hopes the team sees his value.

The way teams value running backs has been a major topic of conversation recently and General Manager Chris Ballard referred to that conversation while discussing the chances of signing Taylor to a new deal on Tuesday. Taylor is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and Ballard said the team has a high opinion of the back, but he also didn’t sound like he was inclined to buck the overall trends when it comes to how running backs are being paid.

“The market is what the market is,” Ballard said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “But saying that, like I’ve always told you, you pay good players. You pay guys that are gonna help you win, regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan. . . . We think that’ll play out over time and work out the way it should either way.”

There have been discussions about ways to change the market for running backs, but it seems unlikely that any teams will be taking it upon themselves to shake up the compensation structure at the position on their own.