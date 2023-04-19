 Skip navigation
Chris Claybrooks was arrested for domestic assault, vandalism on April 15

  
Published April 19, 2023 02:42 AM
Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks faces a pair of misdemeanor charges after being arrested in Nashville last weekend.

Claybrooks faces charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000. He is accused of grabbing a cell phone from a woman’s hand and damaging it by throwing it to the ground. According to an affidavit, the woman suffered bruises and abrasions to her hand.

Claybrooks was released on a $2,500 bond and has a May 1 court date.

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement, via the Florida Times-Union. “We will have no further comment at this time .”

Claybrooks was a 2020 seventh-round pick in Jacksonville. He has played 46 games over the last three seasons.