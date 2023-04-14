 Skip navigation
Chris Conley visits 49ers

  
Published April 14, 2023 01:18 PM
Laquon Treadwell wasn’t the only free agent receiver to visit the 49ers this week. The NFL’s personnel notice Friday shows that Chris Conley also visited.

Conley, 30, began 2022 with the Texans but was released Oct. 4. He signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad two days later before the Titans signed him on Oct. 25.

Conley appeared in nine games with one start for the Texans and Titans and totaled four catches for 46 yards. He saw action on 152 offensive snaps and 47 on special teams.

The Chiefs made Conley a third-round selection in 2015.

He has 217 receptions for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns in 109 game appearances with 63 starts. In eight NFL seasons, he has played games for the Chiefs, Jaguars, Texans and Titans.