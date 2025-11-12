 Skip navigation
Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving listed as limited practice participants

  
Published November 12, 2025 04:00 PM

Running back Bucky Irving wasn’t the only player back at Buccaneers practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also on the field as the team worked to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Bills. Godwin, who has a fibula injury, and Irving, who has shoulder and toe ailments, were both listed as limited participants.

Getting Godwin and Irving back would be a shot in the arm for the Tampa offense and injury reports over the next two days will provide a better idea of their chances of playing.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (back), edge rusher Markees Watts (hand), and safety Antoine Winfield (foot) were also listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) and guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring) were the only players listed as out of practice.