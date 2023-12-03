Chris Godwin is expected to play against Panthers

Wide receiver Chris Godwin has not missed a Buccaneers game yet this season and that’s not expected to change on Sunday.

Godwin was listed as questionable after aggravating a neck injury in practice this week, but multiple reports say that he will be in the lineup against the Panthers. The team will release their inactive players 90 minutes ahead of their 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Godwin is second on the team behind Mike Evans with 53 catches for 606 yards so far this season. He has one touchdown catch.

Evans, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins, David Moore, and Ryan Miller are the other available wideouts for Tampa on Sunday.