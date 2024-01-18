Chris Godwin, Yaya Diaby bumped up to limited practice for Bucs

The Buccaneers held a walkthrough practice for the second straight day on Thursday and they bumped up the estimated participation levels of a couple of players.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) and linebacker Yaya Diaby (shoulder) were both listed as limited practice participants. Godwin had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles while Diaby was credited with one tackle.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett (ankle) and running back Chase Edmonds (toe) were listed as out of practice for the second straight day. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs, ankle) remained a full participant.

Injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Lions will be issued after Friday’s practice.