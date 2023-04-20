Chris Grier: Teams with late-first round picks have called Dolphins about trading down

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Grier: Teams with late-first round picks have called Dolphins about trading down

  
Published April 20, 2023 11:14 AM
nbc_pft_tuajuijitsu_230420v2
April 20, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how practical it is for Tua Tagovailoa to use jui-jitsu techniques to safely fall during NFL games.

The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft for violating the league’s tampering rules, but that doesn’t mean they won’t pick in the first round next week.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said teams picking late in the first round have contacted the Dolphins about the possibility of trading down.

“We’ve had a couple of teams in the bottom half of the first round reach out about saying they would be interested in coming down possibly if their guys aren’t there, and if we’d be interested in moving,” Grier said, via the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins’ first pick is No. 51 overall, and they only have four picks in next week’s draft, so it might not be feasible for them to move all the way up into the first round. But if teams near the bottom of the first round are already reaching out to talk about moving down to No. 51, there may be a lot of teams in the late first round that don’t think they’re going to get a shot at any of the players they have a first-round grade on. Which means it might be cheaper than usual to trade up into the first round.