Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is our starting QB and will be next season

  
Published January 16, 2023 10:59 AM
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_230116
January 16, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk through Skylar Thompson's struggles in the Dolphins' season-ending defeat to the Bills and Tua Tagovailoa's future in Miami.

Though there has been conflicting information about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s status with the Dolphins entering 2023, the public messaging from the team has been consistent.

That stayed the same on Monday when General Manager Chris Grier told reporters in his season-ending press conference that Tagovailoa will be back.

“I would say, with Tua, he’s our starting quarterback. So, I don’t know how we could say it any more clearly,” Grier said. “We’ve been that way through this season. And what he’s done, what Mike [McDaniel] and Tua, [QBs coach Darrell Bevell], [assistant QBs coach] Chandler [Henley], the coaching staff have all done, they’ve all worked tremendously hard, together.

“So, Tua, we anticipate him, talking with the doctors and consultants and everyone we’ve dealt with, we fully expect him back next year, 100 percent, ready to go. and we’ll get through all those decisions [on the fifth-year option] just like we talked about with every player on the roster. And obviously understand because it’s Tua, that’s why the question’s being asked. But we’ll go through our process. But he is our starting quarterback and will be next season .”

Tagovailoa is now eligible for a contract extension. And the Dolphins will need to decide in the spring whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option, which would guarantee the quarterback’s salary for 2024. Grier noted all options are on the table for Tagovailoa and his contract.

Though the Dolphins are saying the right things about Tagovailoa, their actions throughout the offseason will speak louder when it comes to his status with the club going forward.