 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Jones not at Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 13, 2023 10:45 AM
pd8gRsGn2dXU
June 5, 2023 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the biggest division favorites ahead of the 2023 NFL season, led by San Francisco, Kansas City, and Jacksonville.

Last month, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said a new contract for defensive tackle Chris Jones was “on the list of things to do .” It apparently didn’t get done fast enough for Jones’ liking.

Jones is not at the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones is heading into the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, and is due a base salary of $19.5 million this season. A new deal that gives Jones more money this year while lowering his cap hit of $28.3 million would seem to make sense for both sides, but the details have not yet been hammered out.

The Chiefs have the ability to fine Jones almost $100,000 for missing all three days of the mandatory minicamp, although it still seems more likely that the two sides will come to an agreement that makes $100,000 look like chump change.

Jones started all 17 games last season, tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks, and was a first-team All-Pro.