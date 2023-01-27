 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Chris Jones walks off with “see y’all at Burrowhead Stadium”

  
Published January 27, 2023 03:31 PM
nbc_pft_afcchampionship_230127
January 27, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline what’s on the line in the AFC Championship beyond a ticket to the Super Bowl, particularly as it pertains to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes’ reputations.

The Bengals are salty. The Chiefs are salty. It makes for an extra-sweet AFC Championship.

The Bengals relish being overlooked, disregarded, and underestimated. They believe they got a raw deal from the league in the aftermath of the cancellation of the Week 17 game against the Bills.

But they balance their salt with swagger. They believe they’ll go to Kansas City and win. And they were calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead ” during the divisional round win in Buffalo.

The Chiefs have noticed. Defensive lineman Chris Jones referred to it as “Burrowhead” during a Friday press conference. He eventually walked off by saying, “See y’all at Burrowhead Stadium .”

The fact that the Bengals recently have owned the best team in the AFC makes this one extra spicy. The Bengals are upset, generally. The Chiefs are upset that so many people think the Bengals will win a second straight AFC Championship in Kansas City.

However it plays out, here’s hoping for a great game. That way, regardless of which team wins, we all will.