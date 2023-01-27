Chris Jones walks off with “see y’all at Burrowhead Stadium”

The Bengals are salty. The Chiefs are salty. It makes for an extra-sweet AFC Championship.

The Bengals relish being overlooked, disregarded, and underestimated. They believe they got a raw deal from the league in the aftermath of the cancellation of the Week 17 game against the Bills.

But they balance their salt with swagger. They believe they’ll go to Kansas City and win. And they were calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead ” during the divisional round win in Buffalo.

The Chiefs have noticed. Defensive lineman Chris Jones referred to it as “Burrowhead” during a Friday press conference. He eventually walked off by saying, “See y’all at Burrowhead Stadium .”

The fact that the Bengals recently have owned the best team in the AFC makes this one extra spicy. The Bengals are upset, generally. The Chiefs are upset that so many people think the Bengals will win a second straight AFC Championship in Kansas City.

However it plays out, here’s hoping for a great game. That way, regardless of which team wins, we all will.