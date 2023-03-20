 Skip navigation
Chris Simms has C.J. Stroud at the top of his 2023 quarterback draft rankings

  
Published March 20, 2023 10:10 AM
nbc_csu_qbrecapv2_230320
March 20, 2023 12:39 PM
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from C.J. Stroud to Bryce Young and more.

The recent trade that saw the Panthers spring from No. 9 to No. 1 also resulted in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud becoming the new favorite to be the first quarterback drafted.

If that happens, it shouldn’t be a surprise. Although Alabama’s Bryce Young had held the position for a while, many have Stroud as the better prospect.

That group includes PFT Live co-host Chris Simms, who unveiled his 2023 draft quarterback rankings on his Unbuttoned podcast earlier today.

He has Stroud at No. 1. And it’s not close. Young is next, followed by Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and, if a tie for fifth place, Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA and Will Levis of Kentucky.

The case for Stroud appears in the attached video. We’ll likely be discussing the rankings on an upcoming edition of PFT Live.

Chime in below with your thoughts. As if you need permission.