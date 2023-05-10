Christian Covington to sign with Lions

The Lions are set to sign a defensive lineman to their 90-man roster.

Agent David Canter announced that Christian Covington has agreed to sign with the NFC North club. No terms of the deal were announced.

Covington spent the last two seasons with the Chargers and appeared in 20 games. He had 52 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumbles in 16 appearances in 2021, but was limited to four appearances before going on injured reserve last year.

Covington previously played for the Bengals, Cowboys, and Texans. He was a Texans sixth-round pick in 2015.

The Lions drafted Brodric Martin in the third round to go with Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Isaiah Buggs, and Benito Jones on their defensive line.