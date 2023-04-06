Christian Gonzalez among Thursday visitors to Steelers

The Steelers met with a handful of draft prospects on Thursday, including one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez was in for a meeting with the team.

Gonzalez started his college time at Colorado, but transferred to follow his position coach to Eugene for his final season. He had 50 tackles, four interceptions, and a blocked kick in 12 games for the Ducks and then did well at the combine to cement his place among the best corners entering the league this year.

The Steelers also met with former TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila, former South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush, and former Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White.