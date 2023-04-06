 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Christian Gonzalez among Thursday visitors to Steelers

  
Published April 6, 2023 12:08 PM
nbc_csu_gonzalez_230329
March 29, 2023 12:21 PM
Chris Simms details to Ahmed Fareed why he has Christian Gonzalez as the third-best cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft, given his "incredible ball skills" and technique with the strength, size, and speed to match.

The Steelers met with a handful of draft prospects on Thursday, including one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez was in for a meeting with the team.

Gonzalez started his college time at Colorado, but transferred to follow his position coach to Eugene for his final season. He had 50 tackles, four interceptions, and a blocked kick in 12 games for the Ducks and then did well at the combine to cement his place among the best corners entering the league this year.

The Steelers also met with former TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila, former South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush, and former Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White.