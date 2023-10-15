Christian McCaffrey 13-yard touchdown gives 49ers 7-0 lead over Browns

San Francisco continues to make it look easy.

The 49ers went right down the field on the Browns to get into the end zone on a five-play, 84-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Running back Christian McCaffrey got in the end zone for the ninth time this year, taking a shovel pass 13 yards to the paint.

Cleveland gave San Francisco some help on the possession. Cornerback Greg Newsome was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he hit McCaffrey out of bounds. And defensive end Zadarius Smith was also hit with a 15-yard facemask penalty.

McCaffrey gained 32 yards on two carries and had the 13-yard reception. It’s his 15th consecutive game with a touchdown, which is the second longest streak in league history.