Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christian McCaffrey back at 49ers practice, Elijah Mitchell isn’t

  
Published January 27, 2023 09:57 AM
nbc_pft_49ersnfcchampionshippreview_230126
January 26, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how prepared Brock Purdy is for such a high-stakes playoff game and why the Eagles' defense arguably is the second best in the league.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said on Thursday that there is no chance he will miss Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with a calf injury and Friday’s practice brought reason to take him at his word.

McCaffrey is on the practice field for the first time this week. The 49ers will issue injury designations later on Friday, but McCaffrey’s comments and his return to practice suggest little concern about his availability.

The same cannot be said of running back Elijah Mitchell. Reporters at the open portion of 49ers practice note that Mitchell is out for the third straight day.

Tevin Coleman, Jordan Mason, and Tyrion Davis-Price would be running back options behind McCaffrey if Mitchell is ruled out against the Eagles.