Christian McCaffrey: Brock Purdy’s success is a major testament to Jimmy Garoppolo

  
Published January 13, 2023 07:59 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks49ersprev_230113
January 13, 2023 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King concur that the Seahawks have a slight chance to upset San Francisco given how familiar Seattle is with the 49ers as division rivals.

Despite playing with their third-string quarterback, the 49ers are in a position to make a deep playoff run.

That’s because seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy has not played like someone who was the last pick in the 2022 draft.

Purdy led the league with his 112.0 passer rating over the season’s last six weeks. He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 1,308 yards with 13 touchdowns, three interceptions, and no fumbles.

According to running back Christian McCaffrey, much of Purdy’s success can be traced to the quarterback the rookie replaced — Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Brock’s success is a major testament to Jimmy ,” McCaffrey told Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Jimmy has handled so many things like a true pro. A lot of the things Brock does, Jimmy did. And that is from Jimmy, that it was passed on.”

McCaffrey, who came to the 49ers in a midseason trade, noted that Purdy has strong support from Garoppolo, the quarterback who began the season for the 49ers in Trey Lance, and position coach Brian Griese. He said it’s a testament to Garoppolo and the whole room that Purdy has been ready to succeed.

“I think it’s a special room,” McCaffrey said. “When you have quarterback room that’s competing like that and you have no egos, it’s a special room.”

We’ll see if Purdy can continue his strong play with Saturday’s game against the Seahawks.