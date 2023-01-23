Christian McCaffrey: Calf is nothing bad

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown on a two-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter on Sunday, but Elijah Mitchell got most of the work out of the backfield for the rest of the 19-12 win.

Mitchell carried the ball 11 times as the 49ers tried to grind down the clock and book a trip to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game. McCaffrey could be seen working on his right calf over the final minutes of the game and he said after the win that he did not expect it to be an issue as the team moves forward to their matchup with the Eagles.

“I was fighting but made it through, made it through great . [The calf] is nothing bad. All good,” McCaffrey said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

McCaffrey had 10 carries for 35 yards and six catches for 22 yards on Sunday. Mitchell had 51 yards on 14 carries.