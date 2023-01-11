 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw remained limited Wednesday

  
Published January 11, 2023 04:46 PM
nbc_pft_powerrankings_230111
January 11, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unveil PFT's final power rankings of the regular season, featuring the Lions rocketing up and the Bengals looking very dangerous despite staying pat at No. 5.

The 49ers’ practice report Wednesday remained the same as Tuesday aside from defensive lineman Nick Bosa returning to full participation after a rest day.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) remained out of practice.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) again were limited.

McCaffrey initially went on the report with the knee injury in Week 13, and he has been on every report since. The past six weeks, he has had either limited work or none the first two practice days of the week before being a full participant on the final practice day.

So, the anticipation is McCaffrey will have full participation Thursday.

Greenlaw missed Week 18 after not practicing all last week.