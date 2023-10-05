Christian McCaffrey has 12 games with a TD run and TD catch, only Marshall Faulk has more

Christian McCaffrey had three touchdown runs and a touchdown catch in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, and that puts him into some elite company in NFL history.

McCaffrey now has 12 career games with a touchdown both running and receiving. That moves him into a tie for second place in NFL history, along with former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook and Hall of Fame Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore, both of whom also had 12 games with both a touchdown catch and a touchdown run.

The all-time record belongs to Marshall Faulk, who had a total of 16 games (15 regular season and one postseason) with a rushing and receiving touchdown. Faulk did it four times early in his career with the Colts, and then 12 times after he was traded to the Greatest Show on Turf Rams.

McCaffrey similarly started his career with a struggling team and then was traded to a team with an elite offense. McCaffrey had nine games with a touchdown run and touchdown catch with the Panthers, and he’s now done it three times in less than a year with the 49ers. The 27-year-old McCaffrey likely has a few more good years ahead of him in San Francisco, and no one will be surprised if he moves ahead of Faulk and into first place all-time.