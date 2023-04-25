Christian McCaffrey: I don’t think Sam Darnold gets a lot of credit for his toughness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey: I don’t think Sam Darnold gets a lot of credit for his toughness

  
Published April 25, 2023 05:22 AM
nbc_pft_49erslancerumors_230414
April 20, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re not surprised by the report the 49ers are fielding trade calls on Trey Lance and assess what it’d take for San Francisco to make a deal.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Sam Darnold were teammates for parts of two seasons with the Panthers.

Now they’re on the same side again, as Darnold signed with the 49ers in free agency last month.

With Brock Purdy likely San Francisco’s starter when healthy, Darnold is expected to compete with Trey Lance to be the 49ers’ QB2.

In a Monday press conference, McCaffrey said he’s glad to have Darnold as a teammate again.

“Sam’s great. He can do everything. He can make any throw ,” McCaffrey said. “He’s smart. He’s able to pick things up quickly and do his job. He doesn’t play beyond anything and just does exactly what he’s told all the time and then adds a lot of flare to it too.

“I got the privilege to play with Sam — not enough, there were some injuries. But he’s another guy, too, who’s just a gamer. And he’s tough as hell. He’s played through a lot and never made excuses. So, I’m happy he’s here.”

McCaffrey added that he’s not sure Darnold gets enough credit for his toughness.

“Just knowing kind of the stuff that he went through in New York and then in Carolina and to be able to just keep his head down and continue to work as hard as he did showed a lot of perseverance, toughness, and all that,” McCaffrey said.

When Darnold was signing with the 49ers, McCaffrey told the quarterback that he’d have fun in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“It’s got a lot of weapons and there’s an unbelievable mind calling plays,” McCaffrey said he relayed to Darnold. “He already knew all that stuff, though, he had watched all the tape and he was a fan from afar. So, he was fired up to get here.”

Darnold compiled a 4-2 record as a starter last year with Carolina, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,143 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.