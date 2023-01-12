 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey named NFC offensive player of the month

  
Published January 12, 2023 03:36 AM
The 49ers will open the playoffs as the second seed in the NFC and one of the reasons for their success this season has been the arrival of running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey came to the team in an October trade with the Panthers and the 49ers have gone 10-1 since that deal. That includes a 6-0 mark in December and January.

McCaffrey ran 101 times for 505 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

The NFL named McCaffrey the NFC offensive player of the month in recognition of that efforts. The 49ers hope that he’ll keep it rolling well enough for the team to pick up some more hardware in Arizona next month.