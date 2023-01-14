 Skip navigation
Top News

Christian McCaffrey touchdown gives 49ers 10-0 lead over Seahawks

  
Published January 14, 2023 12:01 PM
Christian McCaffrey didn’t have a touch on San Francisco’s first drive.

But the dual-threat running back made things happen on the 49ers second possession, getting the club in the end zone with a long run and a 3-yard touchdown catch.

The 49ers lead the Seahawks 10-0 with 5;11 left in the first quarter.

After San Francisco’s defense forced its second consecutive three-and-out, McCaffrey began his offense’s ensuing drive with a 68-yard run down the left side to the Seattle 17.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy looked shaky on the Niners’ first drive but was steady on the second, connecting with Elijah Mitchell on a check-down pass for a first down. Then a few plays later, Purdy successfully navigated the pocket to find an open McCaffrey on the right side, who took it in for a short touchdown reception.

On San Francisco’s first drive, Purdy airmailed his first throw to Deebo Samuel but then hit Brandon Aiyuk over the middle for a 19-yard gain. Samuel then put San Francisco in scoring position with a 22-yard run down Seattle’s 23-yard line.

But even with a little swing pass to Samuel getting down to the 16, San Francisco had to settle for a field goal when Purdy’s third-and-three pass fell incomplete.

Robbie Gould’s 34-yard field goal was good.