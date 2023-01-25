 Skip navigation
Top News

Christian McCaffrey won’t practice Wednesday

  
Published January 25, 2023 10:29 AM
Christian McCaffrey’s time off the practice report didn’t last long. Last week was the first time since Week 12 that the 49ers running back wasn’t listed on the report.

He is back on it this week with a calf contusion.

McCaffrey will not practice Wednesday, but coach Kyle Shanahan has called McCaffrey day to day and expects McCaffrey to play Sunday.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) also won’t hit the practice field today.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) will return to practice on a limited basis, and defensive end Charles Omenihu (oblique) also will get limited work.

All are expected to be healthy enough to play the NFC Championship Game aside from Garoppolo, who will remain out of practice this week.