Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon active for Packers

The Packers announced their inactives for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, and receiver Christian Watson (hip) and cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon (groin) are not on it.

Watson missed two practices this week before limited work Friday.

Both players were questionable.

The Packers’ inactives are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, running back Tyler Goodson, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, receiver Bo Melton and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

The Vikings’ inactives are center Garrett Bradbury (back), defensive tackle James Lynch (shoulder), running back Ty Chandler, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and cornerback Kalon Barnes.

Austin Schlottmann gets his fourth consecutive start at center.