Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon active for Packers

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:16 AM
December 29, 2022 12:33 PM
Florio and Simms expect points aplenty as the Vikings' high-powered offense face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but which team will emerge with a much-needed rivalry win?

The Packers announced their inactives for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, and receiver Christian Watson (hip) and cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon (groin) are not on it.

Watson missed two practices this week before limited work Friday.

Both players were questionable.

The Packers’ inactives are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, running back Tyler Goodson, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, receiver Bo Melton and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

The Vikings’ inactives are center Garrett Bradbury (back), defensive tackle James Lynch (shoulder), running back Ty Chandler, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and cornerback Kalon Barnes.

Austin Schlottmann gets his fourth consecutive start at center.