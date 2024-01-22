Christian Watson, Packers will work to figure out “root” of his hamstring injuries

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is headed into the offseason with his hamstrings on his mind.

Watson missed eight games this season and three games during his rookie year with hamstring injuries and he said on Monday that he and the team’s training staff are working on steps to take this offseason to address the issue. Watson plans to have tests to “see how different things are firing, what’s lacking, what strengths and weaknesses” in hopes of staying on the field in the future.

“I gotta find out what the root of it is,” Watson said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “That’s the start and then I’ll be able to formulate a plan around that. But if I can find out what kind of things can possibly be leading to it, make sure I’m doing the right things in the offseason, doing the right things during OTAs, into training camp, just find ways to make sure I’m doing everything I can to be conscious of it. That’s my No. 1 plan.”

Watson has 69 catches for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns in 23 regular season games and head coach Matt LaFleur referenced those numbers when he called Watson “explosive” on Monday. If all goes well, Watson will have 17 chances to add to those totals next season.