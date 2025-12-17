Christian Watson set for a limited practice Wednesday

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure if wide receiver Christian Watson will be able to play against the Bears on Sunday and Wednesday brought some good news about the wideout’s condition.

LaFleur told reporters that Watson is expected to take part in practice on a limited basis. Watson is listed with chest and shoulder injuries that he suffered while trying to catch a pass in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

LaFleur said that defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are also due back on the field.

The Packers will issue their injury designations for Saturdays game after practice on Thursday.