Chuba Hubbard set to return for Panthers, Taylor Moton and Damien Lewis listed as questionable

The Panthers are set to be back at full strength in their offensive backfield on Sunday.

Running back Chuba Hubbard has no injury designation for their game against the Jets, which puts him on track to return to action after missing the last two games with a calf injury. Hubbard fully participated in Friday’s practice after being limited the first two days of the week.

Rico Dowdle has starred in Hubbard’s absence, so head coach Dave Canales will have to sort out the timeshare this weekend and beyond.

While both backs are good to go, the Panthers could be down a pair of offensive linemen. Right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) and left guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad), and center Austin Corbett (knee) are also listed as questionable. Coker and Corbett will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play.