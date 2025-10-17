 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Chuba Hubbard set to return for Panthers, Taylor Moton and Damien Lewis listed as questionable

  
Published October 17, 2025 12:48 PM

The Panthers are set to be back at full strength in their offensive backfield on Sunday.

Running back Chuba Hubbard has no injury designation for their game against the Jets, which puts him on track to return to action after missing the last two games with a calf injury. Hubbard fully participated in Friday’s practice after being limited the first two days of the week.

Rico Dowdle has starred in Hubbard’s absence, so head coach Dave Canales will have to sort out the timeshare this weekend and beyond.

While both backs are good to go, the Panthers could be down a pair of offensive linemen. Right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) and left guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad), and center Austin Corbett (knee) are also listed as questionable. Coker and Corbett will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play.