Chuks Okorafor: Move to LT with Patriots will take time, but I know I can do it

  
Published May 21, 2024 07:09 AM

There’s a lot of new in New England this year.

Jerod Mayo is a first-time head coach and they used the third pick of the draft on quarterback Drake Maye in the first big move by new head of football operations Eliot Wolf. The post-Bill Belichick era is also set to feature a first-time left tackle.

Chuks Okorafor played on the right side with the Steelers, but Mayo said he’s currently the No. 1 left tackle for the Patriots and that will make him a significant piece of the puzzle whether Maye or Jacoby Brissett is running the offense come the fall. Okorafor said there’s “a bunch of stuff” to learn as part of the process, but he’s confident he can handle what’s in front of him.

“I’ve been in the NFL for a while now. If I knew I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t have chosen to do it,” Okorafor said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “It will take time, but I know who I am and what I can do.”

Fixing all that was wrong with the offense may not be a one-year project for the Patriots, but checking off the left tackle spot would be a big step forward for the unit.