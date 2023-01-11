 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clint Hurtt praises Quandre Diggs for saving Seattle’s season

  
Published January 11, 2023 05:51 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks_230109
January 9, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons recap the Seahawks' nail-biting OT win over the Rams and why Seattle's unexpected run to the playoffs is so meaningful for the franchise, coach Pete Carroll and QB Geno Smith.

On Sunday night, the Lions delivered Seattle to the playoffs by beating the Packers. It wouldn’t have mattered if the Seahawks hadn’t beaten the Rams earlier in the day.

And that wouldn’t have happened if Seattle safety Quandre Diggs hadn’t intercepted a pass meant for a wide-ass open Rams receiver Van Jefferson.

On Tuesday, Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt discussed the effort that kept the Rams from winning the game in overtime.

“As I saw the play develop,” Hurtt said, “I was sitting there looking and was like, ‘Oh God. There are eight people in protection and it’s a two-man route. He’s going to be back there cooking steaks.’ My eyes transitioned back there, and I saw [Jefferson]. I was like, ‘Oh no,’ but then I saw Diggs. Obviously, I am keeping it the PG version, but Diggs made a heck of a play. It was incredible to see him come out of centerfield like that. It was a good scheme by them.”

It would have worked even better, if Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield hadn’t overcooked the meat. Jefferson had to wait for the ball, which gave Diggs a chance to go snatch it.

It also underscores the fact that Diggs, as a defensive player, has the ball skills of a great offensive player.

“It was phenomenal,” Hurtt said. “Ball skills is a unique trait that I think doesn’t get talked about enough on the backend and Quandre’s ball skills are through the roof. He’s unbelievable with that. That’s a lot of space. It’s like playing center field in baseball. The ball is up in the air and everybody in the world is looking at you to see if you are going to catch the gosh darn thing and that was a heck of a grab. It’s impressive.”

Yes it is. And 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had better be aware of wherever Diggs is before letting it rip on Saturday.