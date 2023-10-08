Clock runs out on Jets in first half, Broncos lead 13-8

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson couldn’t get anything going through the air for most of the first half in Denver, but he finally strung some completions together just before halftime.

Unfortunately for the team, the last of them ended with tight end C.J. Uzomah getting tackled in the field of play. The Jets were out of timeouts and tried to spike the ball before time ran out, but they couldn’t get the snap off in time.

If they had, kicker Greg Zuerlein would have had a short field goal try but they headed into the locker room down 13-8 instead.

Wilson ended the half 12-of-17 for 91 yards and he was sacked three times. One thing to watch given the Jets’ issues protecting Wilson at points in the first half is the loss of two Jets offensive linemen. Left tackle Mekhi Becton and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker both left shortly before halftime with injuries.

Broncos rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin has five carries for 60 yards and two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. Russell Wilson is 9-of-12 for 68 yards and he had 45 rushing yards, but he gave the Jets a couple of points when he was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone.

UPDATE 6:00 p.m. ET: Vera-Tucker is out with a calf injury, but Becton is expected to return after hurting his knee.