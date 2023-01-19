 Skip navigation
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jody Fortson unlikely to be activated for divisional round

  
Published January 19, 2023 09:57 AM
The Chiefs got running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson back to practice but they are unlikely to play against the Jaguars this week.

Via multiple reporters, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference that Edwards-Helaire and Fortson are “probably not” going to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since Week 11 and Fortson since Week 15.

While the Chiefs have not yet announced injury statuses, receiver Mecole Hardman appears unlikely to play as well as he missed all three days of practice.

“We backed off on him [on Wednesday] just to see if he could get going,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthtletic.com. “It’s not for a lack of effort. He’s working through it .”

But defensive end Frank Clark, who is dealing with a groin injury, appears more likely to play.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.