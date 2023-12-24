Cole Kmet tops 100 receiving yards in first half as Bears take big lead

Bears tight end Cole Kmet has been outstanding in the first half today against the Cardinals.

Kmet has four catches for 107 yards as Chicago has jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime.

The Bears are also getting a big game from running back Khalil Herbert, who has eight carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw to Marcedes Lews for another.

Neither of these teams is playing for much more than pride, but the Bears appear to have more pride than the Cardinals through 30 minutes of play.