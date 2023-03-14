 Skip navigation
Colts agree to deal with Samson Ebukam

  
Published March 14, 2023 04:08 PM
nbc_pft_mcglinchyward_230314
March 14, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Niners’ early losses in free agency, from Mike McGlinchey to the Broncos to Jimmie Ward to the Texans.

The Colts are adding an edge rusher in free agency.

Agents Cameron Foster and Chris Cabott announced that their client Samson Ebukam has agreed to a three-year deal with the Colts. It is worth up to $27 million and includes $11 million in guaranteed money.

Ebukam spent the last two seasons with the 49ers and started all 18 games he played last season. He had 36 tackles, five sacks, 13 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the regular season and he added five tackles and a sack in the playoffs.

The move is the first outside addition to the defense in free agency. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue remains a free agent for the Colts, linebacker Bobby Okereke has agreed to a deal with the Giants, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore is headed to the Giants in a trade.