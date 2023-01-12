 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Colts announce completed interview with Eric Bieniemy

  
Published January 12, 2023 04:46 PM
nbc_hhmb_nfcwildcard_230112
January 12, 2023 02:14 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher preview each NFC Wild Card matchup and highlight player rankings, outlooks and much more.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that the team has completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It is the first known interest in Bieniemy this hiring cycle.

Bieniemy has been a popular candidate the past four hiring cycles.

According to USA Today research , Bieniemy went into this year’s hiring cycle having interviewed for 15 head coaching positions with 14 different teams.

He is in his fifth season as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator after five seasons as the team’s running backs coach.

Bieniemy was with the Vikings from 2006-10.

The Colts are seeking to replace Frank Riech, who they fired Nov. 7.

Their interview list includes Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.