 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts announce completed interview with Jeff Saturday

  
Published January 19, 2023 09:41 AM
nbc_pft_nflinternationalv2_230119
January 19, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the news the Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London in 2023, while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany.

Not that we didn’t know it, but the Colts are officially considering Jeff Saturday to be their next full-time head coach.

Indianapolis announced on Thursday that the franchise has completed an interview with Saturday.

Though Saturday had no college or pro coaching experience, owner Jim Irsay elected to bring in Saturday as the team’s interim head coach after firing Frank Reich on Nov. 7. The Colts won their first game under Saturday, defeating the Raiders 25-20 in Week 10. But Indianapolis did not win another game in 2022, losing the final seven matchups.

In Week 13, the Colts allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter to fall to Dallas 54-19. Then in the club’s next game, Indianapolis allowed the greatest comeback in NFL history to fall to the Vikings 39-36 in overtime.

The Colts have cast a wide net in their coaching search, as they’re now up to 11 external candidates plus Saturday.