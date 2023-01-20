 Skip navigation
Colts announce interview with Rich Bisaccia for head coach

  
Published January 20, 2023 08:14 AM
The wide net the Colts have cast in looking for their next head coach continues to get wider.

Indianapolis announced on Friday that the club has completed an interview with Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia took over as the Raiders interim head coach in 2021 after Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation five games into the season. Las Vegas went 7-5 under Bisaccia, making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2002.

But Bisaccia was not retained, as owner Mark Davis elected to hire Dave Ziegler as G.M. and Josh McDaniels as head coach. The Raiders finished 6-11 this season.

A longtime special teams coach, Bisaccia went on to be the Packers’ coordinator in 2022 and helped the club make improvements in the third phase.

Bisaccia has also coached special teams for the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Cowboys since 2002.

The Colts have expressed interest in over a dozen candidates for their head coaching vacancy, including interim coach Jeff Saturday. The organization announced Saturday completed his interview this week.