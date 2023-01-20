 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts complete interview with Dan Quinn

  
Published January 20, 2023 05:54 PM
nbc_csu_bestbets_230119
January 19, 2023 05:43 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they believe the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take care of business as clear favorites in the Divisional Round.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the team completed an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Friday night.

The Colts also interviewed Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Friday. That’s 11 completed interviews for the team.

It was the second interview of the day for Quinn, who also met with the Broncos.

Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-20, going 43-42 in the regular season and 3-2 in the postseason. In Super Bowl LI, the Falcons allowed Tom Brady to rally the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime win.

Quinn has spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys. In 2022, Dallas finished fifth in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.

The Colts have 14 coaches on their interview list, including interim coach Jeff Saturday who went 1-7 while leading the team in 2022. They are the only team of the five looking for a new head coach not to have interest in former Saints coach Sean Payton.